Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman has announced that the Federal Government will provide $550,000 towards an upgrade of the rugby league field and Midi football fields at Renown Reserve, Oatley. The funding was provided under the Community Development Grants program. The upgrade includes the levelling and resurfacing of the rugby league field and Midi football fields, as well as the installation of improved irrigation. "The surface of the league and Midi fields at Renown Reserve has been in very poor condition for some time," Mr Coleman said. "Both Renown United and Oatley FC have experienced substantial problems due to the surface, and it's important that this issue is fixed." "I'm really pleased to have secured this funding towards fixing the fields at Renown Reserve for the benefit of our community," he said. Renown Reserve has been the focus of both federal and state government funding. In 2018, Georges River Council announced that Renown Reserve was to get two new sports amenities buildings worth a total of $2 million to meet the needs of local football and rugby league players and clubs. Funding of $1.2 million was allocated from Georges River Council's Stronger Communities Fund for the project. In order to meet the cost of construction, the council approved the an additional allocation of a further $731,427 from the Asset Management Reserve. Oatley Football Club and Renown United Rugby League Club both helped decide on the design and location of the new amenities buildings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/15dba9fe-e52a-4537-a12b-6aee01a22b24.JPG/r0_217_4272_2631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Renown Reserve to get $550,000 in federal funding for upgrade