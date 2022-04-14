St George detectives charge man over threatening and sexualy explicit phone calls

latest-news,

St George detectives have changed a Dover Heights with making multiple threatening and sexually expllicity phone calls. The man will appear in court today charged with almost 30 telecommunications offences after allegedly making targeted threatening phone calls to people across the eastern seaboard. In February, detectives from St George Police Area Command established Strike Force Wheller to investigate reports of threatening, intimidating and sexually-explicit phone calls being made to a number of men and women, which were suspected to be linked. Inquiries revealed about 100 people across NSW, Victoria and Queensland had been receiving calls of a similar nature since 2018, with the calls linked to more than a dozen mobile numbers. Following extensive investigations, Strike Force Wheller detectives arrested a 53-year-old man following a vehicle stop at Dover Heights about 7.30am yesterday (Wednesday 13 April 2022). During a search of the man, police seized two mobile phones. A short time later, investigators executed a search warrant at a nearby home, where they seized various items relevant to the investigation, including a further eight mobile phones. The Dover Heights man was charged with 25 counts of use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, and two counts each of use carriage service to threaten to kill and use carriage service to threaten serious harm. Police will allege in court that the man has made multiple calls of a threatening and/or sexually explicit nature to 29 people since 2018. He has been refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court today (Thursday 14 April 2022). Investigations under Strike Force Wheller are ongoing and further charges are expected Anyone with information which may assist Strike Force Wheller investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

St George detectives charge man over threatening and sexualy explicit phone calls