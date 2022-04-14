Move to preserve Old Kogarah Inn for its heritage significance

latest-news,

The building known as the Old Kogarah, Carlton will be preserved for its heritage significance following its compulsory acquisition by Georges River Council. At its February meeting, the council voted unanimously to proceed with the compulsory acquisition of the building at 247 Princes Highway for the purpose of providing public reaction space. The council voted to approach the government for approval to acquire the property by the compulsory acquisition process and to have it classified as community land. In confidential session at its March 28 meeting , following a motion moved by Councllor Elise Borg and seconded by Cr Natalie Mort, the council resolved to preserve the building known as the 'Old Kogarah Inn,' for its heritage significance and to continue to make the building available for appropriate community use into the future. As part of the motion, the council will consider prioritising $50,000 funding during the preparation of the draft 2022/23 Budget for the preparation of an updated heritage assessment for the site. Crs Borg and Mortt were supported unanimously by the council. The Old Kogarah Inn was built by James English in 1879 and opened for business I882 as a staging post and hotel. Over the years it has had many uses including as a boarding house and a restaurant. It is currently used as a Buddhist centre as a branch of the Nan Tien Temple at Wollongong.

