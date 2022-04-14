Shire good sports ready to hot-foot it to new Decathlon store

latest-news,

Australia's newest Decathlon Sports Warehouse opens its doors at Westfield Miranda this Easter weekend. NSW Small Business Minister and Miranda MP Eleni Petinos cut the ribbon at the official opening of the warehouse this morning signalling that the shire is now part of the Decathlon Australia team. The Westfield Miranda Decathlon Sports Warehouse will be the brand's seventh site in Australia, with warehouse stores in Melbourne, and two in Sydney. The Westfield Miranda Decathlon Sports Warehouse is also the company's first site to be located within a shopping centre. "Decathlon exists to make sport accessible to the many and this means we need to expand our current destination and large format experience stores to include convenient shopping centre style locations," Decathlon Australia, chief executive officer, Olivier Robinet said. "We are excited to be coming to the Sutherland Shire, a community with a love of sport, the great outdoors, adventure and some of the world's most beautiful beaches. "Currently, in the shire, there is no other retailer offering over 70 sports under one roof, so this is a great opportunity for both the Decathlon brand and the community." Decathlon is a member warehouse and membership is free. Shoppers sign-up in-store or online. Anyone can visit Decathlon but they must be a member to purchase products. The brand is one of the world's largest sporting goods designers and retailers originating from France. With over 1600 stores across the globe in 50 plus countries and more than 80,000 staff worldwide Decathlon will open on Saturday 16 April from 9.30am to 6pm and the day will include offers, giveaways, interactive displays and activities, demonstrations, and other activities. Decathlon Miranda is located in Westfield Miranda, ground floor, next to JB HiFi.

