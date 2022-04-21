latest-news, specsavers miranda

People are urged to get an eye test check to see if they could be at risk of undetected diabetic retinopathy, a complication from type 1 and 2 diabetes. Diabetic retinopathy is one of the leading causes of blindness in Australia. New data from Specsavers reveals there was a 33 per cent increase in the volume of tests for patients with diabetes in the space of three years (2019-2021). Although diabetic retinopathy can occur at any age, it is most prominent in the 50-69 age group. Early detection is key to successfully managing the condition and a yearly check-up is recommended. Specsavers Miranda Optometrist Linley Reidy said diabetic retinopathy was a complication of diabetes that affected the eyes, caused by damage to the blood vessels in the retina. "In its initial stages, diabetic retinopathy doesn't usually cause any noticeable symptoms, so you may not even be aware you have it," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/378c9a52-d04a-400e-9be3-f82514b259a7.jpg/r0_46_3031_1759_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg