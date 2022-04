latest-news, car como boat ramp

A car rolled off the road at Como on Thursday afternoon after a suspected brake fail. A witness said that at about 5pm at the boat ramp on April 14, the car, which had P-plates on, veered from the rowing club car park. Police and a tow truck were on scene. There was no one in the vehicle at the time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/c08bba66-9ae4-44f2-b026-435854ce47e6.jpg/r0_76_280_234_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg