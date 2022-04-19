latest-news, CommBank, Sutherland, Commonwealth Bank, closure, Christine Hizart

Another extended closure of the Commonwealth Bank at Sutherland has raised concerns a permanent shutdown might not be too far off. After the branch closed temporarily for extended periods due to to COVID and over Christmas, the doors were shut at the end of trading on Thursday last week and won't reopen until after Anzac Day. A bank spokeswoman said, "Like many retail businesses, COVID has caused staffing impacts across some of our branches, including our Sutherland branch". "This has meant the branch has needed to temporarily close from time to time and we apologise to any customers who may have been inconvenienced. "To give our people more time to spend time with their families and loved ones the branch will be temporarily closed from 15 to 25 April. It will then resume regular trading hours. "The nearest branch in Miranda will remain open during this time and is 4km away. Customers can also visit the Australia Post a couple of minutes down the road in Sutherland, to complete transactions including deposits, withdrawals and balance enquires." The bank declined to comment on whether permanent closure was being considered. Small business owner Christine Hizart, who is a customer at the branch, said the latest closure was surprising given the branch was also shut for a lengthy period in March and for an extended period over Christmas. Ms Hizart said, during the March closure, which was blamed on COVID, the only notice to customers was a sign on the door. "Their website was not updated and a call to the Commonwealth Bank helpdesk advised that they were open when in fact they were not," she said. "Over the past couple of years there has been a reduction in tellers and an obvious push to move customers to using the ATMs. "There is one external and two internal ATMs, which are great when the branch is open however they cannot meet all the needs of customers." Ms Hizart said, while the closures impacted her business, "my main concern is for the many elderly and disadvantaged in our community". "Banking is an essential service and I am surprised that the Commonwealth Bank cannot find backup staff from headquarters to open the branch on a reduced service level," she said. "Nor were they concerned enough about their customers to update their systems with the closure." Ms Hizart said she was concerned the closures were "a test or step towards permanent closure". "I would like to thank the staff at Sutherland branch who are always exceptionally helpful, courteous and professional even though they must be stressed due to being inadequately staffed," she said.

