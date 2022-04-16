Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Protecting those who keep us safe

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

Our frontline emergency workers - paramedics, hospital staff, firefighters, police officers and other law enforcement officers - perform an essential public service, keeping our local communities safe, protecting our lives, property and health. Unfortunately, the nature of their work means our frontline emergency workers are at an increased risk of violence. There's no excuse for violence against these workers. Not only do they deserve our gratitude and respect, they deserve laws that will help keep them safe. That's why as Attorney General I asked the NSW Sentencing Council to review sentences for assaults on our emergency workers, to ensure offenders convicted of assaults against our emergency workers are adequately punished. The Sentencing Council recommended a number of legislative reforms. These include new offences for assaulting health care workers which could cover first responders, staff providing health or medical treatment to patients in hospitals and hospital security workers. The NSW Government committed to support all of the Sentencing Council's recommendations in full or in principle. It means the new offences of assaulting frontline workers will align with existing penalties for assaulting NSW police officers and other law enforcement officers. Maximum penalties will range from 12 months' imprisonment to 14 years' imprisonment. But we'll be going one step further. The reforms, which we plan to introduce in NSW Parliament later this year, will also ensure that these new offences cover firefighters from the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and frontline SES workers. The last couple of years have been particularly difficult for our emergency services workers, who've worked tirelessly in the face of bushfires, floods and a global pandemic. We have to do all we can to increase protections for our emergency services workers and ensure that sentencing for assaults and other actions against these workers is appropriate. They keep us safe and we'll do whatever we can to keep them safe too.

