Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man who has gone missing in Sutherland Shire. Ronald Van Haarlem, 67, was last seen at a motor inn on Jackson Avenue, Miranda, about 1pm yesterday (Saturday). Unable to be located since, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and have commenced inquiries to locate him. Police and family hold concerns for Van Haarlem's welfare. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm to 175cm tall, medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light green polo shirt, tan coloured shorts and no shoes. Van Haarlem is known to frequent the Gymea, Miranda Sutherland, Eastern and Northern Suburbs areas. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/f8249a60-c922-465a-8032-8b014034338a.jpg/r0_66_371_276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police appeal to help find man missing from Miranda