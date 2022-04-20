latest-news, Cronulla Easter Show, 2022, John Veage

Updated The weekend's Cronulla Easter Show has been declared a "phenomenal" success, with estimated crowd numbers of close to 60,000 over the four days. Beautiful weather drew big numbers to the mall on Friday, setting the pattern for the rest of the weekend. The Leader's chief photographer John Veage captured some of the fun, colour and excitement on Saturday. "It's been phenomenal," said Leigh Achis, managing director of BD Productions, which has staged the show for the last 16 years. "We have had a massive amount of feedback from stallholders, both food and merchandisers, who sold out or gone close to it each day," he said. "The local businesses have really benefited, with continuous lines of customers around the shops, even extending down to Northies, where they tell me their lunchtime patronage really increased." Mr Achis said, with people coming and going, it was difficult to be sure of numbers. "I wouldn't call it a record, but it would compare with our biggest days pre-COVID," he said. "There have probably been 10,000 to 15,000 people on each day, so the total number could be up around 60,000 for the entire period." Cronulla Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic said business owners in the mall to whom he had spoken said they had done well from the event. "I thought there was a really good mix of attractions for families," he said. "It was just great to see people enjoying themselves while supporting a local event and surrounding businesses," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/5d54af1d-7454-44a6-9926-db9456d607f5.jpg/r0_35_600_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg