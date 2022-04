latest-news, Cronulla Easter Show, 2022, John Veage

Beautiful weather has drawn big crowds to the Cronulla Easter Show. Thousands poured into the mall on Friday and again on Saturday. The Leader's chief photographer John Veage captured some of the fun, colour and excitement on Saturday. The show continues today and will wrap up tomorrow afternoon. Hours are 10am to 4pm daily.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/c3bb2bf9-63e7-41e3-a656-cd229abc0a1d.jpg/r2_9_598_346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg