Police are appealing for public assistance after a police officer was injured at Rockdale on Saturday night. On April 16 police were conducting traffic duties on Frederick Street, after a crime scene was established following an earlier crash. Just after 10pm, a vehicle turned off Forest Road and was driven south along Frederick Street, slowing down as it approached the crime scene. As police went to approach the vehicle, it has accelerated driving towards the officer. The female constable moved out of the way and the vehicle drove at speed through the crime scene. A female constable standing on the roadway dove towards the footpath to avoid being struck by the vehicle and several other officers standing nearby had to also take evasive action to avoid being hit. The female constable sustained facial injuries and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital for treatment. She has since been released. Extensive patrols were conducted of the area but the vehicle - believed to be a gold or dark coloured sedan, similar to that of a 1999 to 2003 BMW - could not be located As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information about the vehicle or who may have dashcam vision from Forest Road or Frederick Street to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/94b10964-03aa-4178-b73b-b86d49d048f5.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police officer injured at Rockdale