Police investigate stabbing at Wolli Creek

An investigation is underway after a man was hospitalised after being stabbed at Wolli Creek. Just after 5am (Sunday, 17 April 2022, emergency services were called to Brodie Spark Drive, Wolli Creek, after reports a man had been injured. A 25-year-old man was found suffering multiple stab wounds to his body. He was treated by paramedics and taken to St George Hospital where he remains in a stable condition. A second man, aged 28, was treated for facial injuries after being assaulted. Police have been told the injured pair entered the carpark of a shopping centre on Arncliffe Street when they were approached by two unknown men. Following an argument, they were chased before being injured during an altercation with the men. Officers from St George Police Area Command established crime scenes at Arncliffe Street and Brodie Sparks Drive, Gertrude Street and nearby at Cahill Park. Detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have dashcam vision to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/5a474ec1-7f4a-4bf1-b017-139a9d1adbfd.jpg/r2_51_1018_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg