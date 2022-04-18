latest-news,

Updated A passenger died in a car crash at Sutherland this morning after a car failed to stop for a random breath test and was briefly pursued by police. A critical incident was declared after the crash into a power pole in Rawson Avenue. Rawson Avenue is closed at both ends, meaning there is no access to Sutherland Leisure Centre. A police statement said, "Officers attached to Sutherland Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop a sedan on Rawson Avenue for an RBT about 4.15am (Monday). "When the driver did not stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated; however, was terminated within seconds due to the manner of driving. "The sedan continued along Rawson Avenue and struck a power pole. "Police arrived at the crash site and removed all occupants, rendering first aid until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived. "One of the passengers, a man believed to be aged in his 20s, died at the scene. The driver and a second passenger have been taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition. Police believe their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. "A critical incident investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding this incident by officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command. It will be subject to independent review by the Professional Standards Command. "A brief will be prepared for the NSW Coroner." Anyone with information about this incident, or who has dashcam they believe can assist investigators, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/e398b777-0471-4556-8645-26083e89132a.jpg/r3_530_5182_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man dies in car crash at Sutherland after failing to stop for RBT