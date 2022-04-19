Luxury and refinement in Cronulla

latest-news, Portico, Project of the Week, inspect now, new apartments for sale, Abode Property Agents, Taylor developer, Plus Architecture, display suite

Project of the Week Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Taking cues from the textures and tones of its coastal environment, Portico contains a collection of 18 two and three bedroom apartments of rare luxury and refinement. Portico invites you to immerse yourself in a welcoming village atmosphere where everything you need to make life extraordinary lies at your fingertips. Brought to you by Taylor, the renowned developer behind Cronulla's acclaimed Pavilion development, in conjunction with Plus Architecture. Characterised by its gently curved art deco inspired form and exceptional attention to detail, the apartments are tactile, durable and low-maintenance, with carefully selected finishes of the finest calibre, creating a warm and welcoming ambience. The wonderfully generous, perfectly conceived floorplans transition fluidly between interior and alfresco areas, with floor to ceiling glass drawing light and deep views. Enjoy the advantage of dual-aspect living spaces, harnessing sunshine from two orientations while the indoor spaces flow effortlessly with level transitions to generous sun-soaked balconies or expansive pergola-shaded garden terraces. Host barbecues and entertain with the greatest of ease. A selection of two to three bedrooms with two baths and one to two car spaces are available. In a full security building with video intercom and lift from basement plus offering secure parking and storage. To view the display suite contact Suzanne Hibberd on 0414 344 222 or Peter Leckie on 0414 419 328. *Artist impressions depicting interiors and exteriors are a guide only.

