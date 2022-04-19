Entertainers' paradise in Burraneer

latest-news, property, real estate, Highland Cronulla, house impressive in scale, home for sale, Cronulla, inspect now, auction

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2 Impressive in scale and design with its commanding street presence, this sunny north-facing family home is positioned in a much-desired quiet leafy Burraneer location. Blessed with a versatile floor plan featuring separate indoor living areas, sunny outdoor entertainment spaces and a private courtyard, it provides a relaxed and easy style of living. An entertainer's paradise, this home presents a large entertaining terrace, private courtyard and expansive level/manicured lawns and gardens - perfect for growing and established families. Its free-flowing design allows for effortless movement between the formal indoor living and dining spaces to the vast entertainer's backyard outdoors. Boasting four generous bedrooms - all with walk-in wardrobes - including a luxurious master suite with ensuite and walk-in robe, there is an option for a fifth bedroom or study on the lower level of the home to suit a range of family dynamics. A modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a pristine island bench is ideal for gourmet family dinners and dinner parties. Modern inclusions for easy and comfortable living include ducted air-conditioning throughout, tiled floors, solar panels and solar hot water. To top it off, there are multiple storage spaces and a remote double lock-up garage with internal access. Enviably positioned only moments to village shops, local schools, the picturesque Port Hacking waterways and The Royal Motor Yacht Club, the home is ready to move in and enjoy for years to come.

