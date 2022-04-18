Rockdale Naval Cadets are fleet-footed for holidays

community,

Naval Cadets from Training Ship (TS) Sirius, based at Rockdale, joined hundreds of other Cadet from NSW and the ACT during the school holidays to attend a Fleet Engagement Camp on Cockatoo Island, in Sydney Harbour. Throughout the week, the Cadets had the opportunity, to go aboard Royal Australian Navy ships, tour RAN Bases and attend an Australian Defence Force careers session. During their time at the camp, the Cadets touredr HMAS Adelaide, one of two Canberra Class Landing Helicopter Dock Ships and HMAS Hobart, a Hobart Class Guided Missile Destroyer. They also visited Fleet Base East, the Garden Island Naval Dockyard. They toured HMAS Parramatta, a long-range Frigate capable of Air Defence, Surface and Undersea Warfare, Surveillance Reconnaissance and Interdiction. Cadets also had a chance to check out the Royal Australian Navy's Clearance Diving Team, which are based at HMAS Waterhen and is the leading establishment for Mine Warfare in Australia. One of the highlights of the camp, was meeting the Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan AO RAN. VADM Noonan praised the virtues of leadership, discussed current Defence news and maritime strategy around the globe and answered many questions the Cadets. The Cadets were then split into two parties and were shown over Cockatoo Island by the Island's guides who helped bring the history of the Island alive, from convict times, to the time of the last ship built at Cockatoo, HMAS Success, in 1984. Finally, the Cadets were ferried to Balmain, by a boat to the NSW Water Police facilities, being shown what they can do, in Marine Operations, on Sydney harbour. They were taken on a ride in special Ridge Hull Inflatable Boats, where they had to adopt a four- point contact pose, as Police Officers took them on a ride around the Harbour. If you feel that your children, or grandchildren, aged between 13-18, would gain something, from being part of this organisation, contact with the Commanding Officer of TS Sirius, LEUT Margaret Allen at co.tssirius@cadetnet.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/d2d7d1c8-c02e-4537-924b-d423d4799c10.jpg/r141_7_1059_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg