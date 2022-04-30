latest-news,

Paige Jones is a determined 17 year old snowboarder from Lugarno who is already making tracks in the international snow sports world making the finals in the 2022 Park and Pipe Junior World Championships. Introduced to the slopes early by her skiing parents and grandparents, Paige has just returned from Europe training and competing in her discipline of Snowboard slopestyle with Snow Australia and the junior Australian team where she is currently on the emerging talent program - targeting the 2026 Winter Olympics. Snow Australia is the recognised peak body for skiing and snowboarding in this country and has developed discipline specific Snow Australia Athlete Pathways. The Snow Australia Athlete Pathway aligns with the Sport Australia Foundation, Talent, Elite and Mastery framework, which represents the 'whole of sport' pathway of development. Paige competes in Slopestyle, in which athletes snowboard down a course with obstacles including rails, jumps and other features. Points are scored for amplitude, originality and quality of tricks executed. She first competed for Lugarno Public School in a school based snowboarding competition and has never looked back, even carrying a few expected injuries. Paige was in Switzerland to compete in the Leysin 2022 Park and Pipe Junior World Championships and said she was one of 17 Australian athletes across Freeski and Snowboard Halfpipe,Slopestyle and Big Air events. " I went into the competition pretty nervous because Covid had pushed the event back for a year or two. "I thought I might make the top ten if I was lucky,but I kept surprising myself. "I then made the top eight final and kept climbing the ladder- I exceeded all my expectations by making the podium and finishing fourth in the Big Air and third in the World Rookie Tour event. It was a tough competition for Paige who went into the event injured with a fractured elbow and was scared she would fall on it. " I just had to forget about it and did my best" Paige also trains at the new national sports training centre in Jindabyne where there is an airbag facility for dry land training so injuries are managed and minimized. Paige said Australia has a short winter season and Covid had totally shut down competition which has disadvantaged age division athletes. " I want to get to the 2026 Winter Olympics, so I have to keep competing, gaining experience in World Cup events and accumulating points." she said She is now doing the HSC by distance Education but said all her schools had been supportive with her busy schedule as she now moves forward.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/556f24e9-a778-48bf-97a0-8e7ce4680ed7.jpg/r0_270_5315_3273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg