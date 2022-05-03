latest-news,

Jacqueline Guinane, a first time candidate, is standing for the United Australia Party in the seat of Cook. Ms Guinane, 40, said in a statement she was a fourth generation Sutherland Shire and St George resident, who was born and raised in Caringbah and attended Laguna Street Public School and Woolooware High School. "I volunteered for over 10 years with NSW Water Ski Disabled Division, helping skiers from Sutherland Shire and St George areas," she said. "Previously I ran own business importing and distributing skin care products, as well as many years working in franchise and retail operations." Ms Guinane said she "felt compelled to run after witnessing how out of touch career politician are with the real world". "The people of Cook deserve be represented by people who live and have worked in the electorate and have an understanding of the needs of the people." Ms Guinane said, from speaking to voters, the biggest concern in the electorate, was looming interest rate increases. "At four per cent, up to 65 per cent of Australian's will feel mortgage stress and risk default, this would be disastrous to our housing market for both owner occupiers and investors," she said. "United Australia Party will implement a maximum three per cent interest rate on owner occupied home loans, to allow young families and hard working Australian's to catch up on their repayments. "We will also make the first $30,000 of repayments on owner occupied homes tax deductible. "Two years of restrictions have already damaged many businesses, lots of locals used equity in their homes to save their livelihood, we want to make sure no more families are impacted by loss of their business or home. "To support small business further, we will remove provisional tax upfront, so businesses can improve cash-flow and not pay tax before they have earned the revenue." Ms Guinane said, at the other end of the spectrum where pensioners were struggling with the rising costs of living, UAP have a policy to increase the aged pension by $180 a fortnight. "UAP is the only party with a plan to repay the trillion dollar debt accumulated by both Liberal and Labor over the last 13 years," she said. "We will pay down the debt by implementing a 15 per cent export licence on iron ore, that money will be used solely to repay the debt. By reducing the interest liability on that debt, we will then have more money in the budget to invest directly into health, $40 billion directly to hospitals, bypassing the states; we can forgive HECS debt and make higher education free again."

Jacqueline Guinane stands for Australia United Party in Cook