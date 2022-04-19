Heritage cottage to be retained in 60-unit development

latest-news,

A heritage cottage in West Botany Street, Arncliffe will be preserved and three neighbouring dwellings demolished to make way for a $19.98 million, ten-storey block with 60 apartments. The development application lodged with Bayside Council by West Botany Projects 2 Pty Ltd calls for the consolidation of the lots at 67-71 West Botany Street to make a 2,208 square-metre site. The site is located on the western side of West Botany Street near the intersection with Kyle Street and facing an acoustic barrier for the M5 Motorway. The proposal incorporates an 1890s three-bed dwelling built in the Victorian Italianate style located at 73 West Botany Street. It will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and three levels of basement parking. "The proposed development incorporates a new development that will contribute to the ongoing conservation of the heritage item on the site," according to the DA's Statement of Environmental Effects. "It will also provide a new high-quality residential flat building which will make a positive contribution to the streetscape without any unreasonable adverse amenity impacts." The Bayside Local Environmental Plan permits a maximum building height of 26.5-metres. The proposed development has a maximum building height of 32.7 metres. The proposed development will have 624 square-metres of communal open space, double the minimum required under the LEP. The site is located within the Arncliffe high density residential precinct and is permissible in the R4 High Density Residential zoning. "The proposal will have significant public benefits in terms of the provision of new residential accomodation and the conservation of a heritage item," the SEE concluded.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/e7696473-00da-4595-8bbe-5f461cf719d6.png/r0_60_948_596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg