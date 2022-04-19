community,

Georges River Council's free and live Eurovision Broadcast Party returns to Hurstville's Marana Auditorium next month. Participants can watch the grand final beamed live from Turin, Italy on the big screen for an immersive experience with theatre-quality sound and vision. The Hurstville event will include special guests, drag queens Charisma Belle, Carmen Geddit and Hannah Conda. There will be a free Italian breakfast with hot and cold food options, coffee and tea and the EuroBar will be serving Italian drinks all morning, with Italian beer, prosecco and Aperol spritzes available for purchase. The Eurovision Disco will keep the party going after the broadcast and our DJ will play all your favourite Eurovision dance bangers! Prizes up for grabs, including a lucky door raffle, a Eurovision Trivia and Best Dressed Awards. Tickets are FREE, but booking is essential as there is limited seating available. EVENT DETAILS Date: Sunday 15 May 2022 Times: Doors open - 4.30am Live broadcast - 5.00am-9.00am Eurovision disco - 9.00am-11.00am Location: Marana Auditorium - MacMahon Street, Hurstville. Bookings: www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/eurovision

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/6fd38ebd-cd9f-4803-9b7d-170acfa7c9fa.jpg/r12_0_1187_664_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Eurovision comes to Hurstville