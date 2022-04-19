St George Matters with Chris Minns: Government must resolve dispute with bus drivers

comment,

Bus Drivers Strike Earlier this week we saw thousands of bus drivers across Sydney and the regions walk of the job. The previous Government under Gladys Berejikilian was able handle industrial negotiations amicably. However, under this current Government we have consistently seen industrial negotiations breakdown causing major disruptions to the people of NSW. Bus drivers, like many of our public sector workers worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they showed up to work each day despite the risks to their own personal safety. The Government must sit down with bus drivers and resolve this dispute in a common sense way. Free Public Transport Due to pressure from NSW Labor and unions the Government has been forced to offer free public transport. We all remember the unprecedented levels of chaos and disruptions that occurred earlier this year because the Liberal government decided shut down our train network and leave millions of people stranded. Trains, buses, ferries, light rail and metro services will all be free between the 14 th and the 25 th of April. Commuters will still have to tap on with their Opal Cards but will not be charged. NSW Labor will continue to work with the Government to provide better public transport for NSW. Beverly Hills Masterplan Community Forum St Bede's Anglican Church was full to overflowing with residents who attended the Beverly Hills Masterplan Community Forum. Eight Councillors, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor were in attendance to listen to resident's concerns There was unity across the political divide as residents overwhelmingly rejected the current Masterplan. The residents opposed compulsory acquisition and want to see a reduction in the proposed density to protect the amenity of our local area, while still revitalising the shopping precinct. Please ensure that have you say about the Beverly Hills Masterplan. You can still send a submission to your local ward Councillors; Colleen Symington at csymington@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au and Ben Wang at bwang@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/a5be157b-0b86-4ad7-9525-1f27073664dd.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Government must resolve dispute with bus drivers