A man, who was thrown more than seven metres when hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing at Cronulla, has thanked bystanders who came to his aid and emergency services for their response. Aaron Wedesweiler, 36, a Cronulla resident, said he was crossing Kingsway from the mall on a green light when the accident occurred about 4.40pm on Monday, April 11. He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to St George Hospital. Mr Wedesweiler's injuries included a fractured skull, subdural haematoma (bleeding on the brain) and four vertebrae compression fractures. Police told him they were surprised that he was alive. After two days in the intensive care unit, Mr Wedesweiler was transferred to a trauma ward and allowed to leave hospital at the end of the week. Police said the driver of the vehicle was a woman, aged 82. "The matter is still an ongoing investigation," Chief Inspector Steve Worthington said. "At this stage no charges have been laid." Mr Wedesweiler was walking home after having the flu vaccination when he joined other people waiting at the crossing. "I went to the far right and, when the lights went green, began walking with everyone else," he said. "A car in the first lane stopped but I was hit by a car in the next lane." "From what I was told later, I fell on to the bonnet of the car, did a somersault and landed on my back at the far left of the crossing - about seven to 10 metres away. "I was unconscious for several minutes and when I came to there were people all around comforting me. "They were talking to me and trying to keep me conscious. I couldn't speak at first, but after a few minutes I got some words out gave them my partner's number to call. "Just having those people there was a big help, and the support my mother and partner received on social media and in other ways was amazing. "The paramedics and police were also great. "This is a shoutout to everyone involved to say we are extremely grateful." Mr Wedesweiler said, if anything was to be gained from the accident, it was "to remind pedestrians they should never presume they are safe just because they have a green light, and drivers to be aware what effects can result from a momentary loss of concentration". Mr Wedesweiler faces a long road to recovery. "I can't stand, sit or lie down for very long," he said. "I have been told it will be six to eight months before the headaches go, while the four compressed fractures in my spine are a life long injury." Mr Wedesweiler hopes to return part time to his role as Qantas's data privacy ethics and governance manager at the end of May.

