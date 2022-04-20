latest-news, Gunnamatta Bay rainbow, Margaret Frost

Living on the edge of Gunnamatta Bay, Margaret Frost says there is always something to look at and sometimes photograph. But, the rainbow which appeared on Thursday morning last week was something special. "In the 50 years we have lived here we have never seen a full rainbow in that spot," Mrs Frost said. "It was about 9.30am when we saw it from our balcony. "It was very strong and beautiful and in a most unusual spot, seemingly just in our bay. "It only appeared for about 15 or 20 minutes so maybe not too many people got the chance to see it. "I always have my phone handy as I do take a lot of photos of beautiful sunsets and anything I find unusual." The Leader shared a photo taken by Mrs Frost on Facebook on Thursday evening, with an incredible response from readers. "I was kept entertained over Easter watching the increasing number of likes my photo received," she said. "I find it extraordinary and quite funny."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/39a59486-93c0-4377-8abb-03af015d6d6d.jpg/r10_529_4022_2796_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg