The Save Mortdale Village Community Group has been formed to organise more public consultation on the draft Mortdale Master Plan as the deadline looms for its adoption. The draft master plan is due to go to a councillor briefing in May but residents are concerned that they won't have a chance to comment on the latest version. "The community should be given the opportunity to review the council's amended draft master plan before Councillors are requested to vote on this. We don't know what it contains," said Catherine Ford, a founding member of the Save Mortdale Village Community Group. The council is not currently conducting in-person community meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Prior to the Public Health Orders for the COVID-19 pandemic there were a number of face to face consultations and community sessions for the Master Plan. Council is continuing to accept submissions on the draft Master Plan," a council spokesperson said. The community anticipate the draft Mortdale Master Plan may be reported to Council to be voted on in May 2022. The Master Plan has to be lodged with the Department of Planning before 30 June. With this deadline looming, the Save Mortdale Village Community Group has organised their own face-to-face consultation meetings to be held at the Mortdale Uniting Church on Wednesday, 27 April. "These community meetings will be the first time the community have been able to meet and discuss the drastic changes proposed in the Mortdale Master Plan" Catherine said. "We will have a Town Planner in attendance who can explain some of the more complex elements of the Master Plan to residents and assist them to write submissions," she said. "If you feel strongly about retaining the village community feel in the Mortdale Village Community, I strongly encourage you to subscribe to Save Mortdale Village Community Group for updates and make a booking to attend one of the community meetings on 27th April. "We have also invited councillors to hear the community concerns at these meetings. This is the time to speak up and make a difference" Catherine said. "We cannot simply object to the Mortdale Master Plan. We need to unite as a community and present an alternate vision that meets the expectations of the community. "If you would like to ensure that the community's view is considered in the future vision for Mortdale, it is imperative that you join and support the Save Mortdale Village Community Group. Many voices united together are stronger than one." The group is objecting to the Master Plan's extension of the commercial area, rezoning of residental homes and the closing of Martin Place and Cook Street. The group is proposing: - that the current commercial area have an increase of height from two storeys to four storeys with the top two storeys setup back three-metres from the street frontage. - the old Masonic Hall parking be turned into a town square with underground parking. - Mortdale Village Shopping is renamed Mortdale Village Shopping Centre. Residents can join the group at Save Mortdale Village Community Group at SaveMortdaleVillage.org They can book a community consultation session via SaveMortdaleVillage.org/events

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/f41a20a7-9048-4a5b-ba76-225b07003548.jpg/r0_63_1048_655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg