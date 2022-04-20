latest-news,

St George Illawarra Dragons players make up half of the NSW Sky Blues extended squad for the Ampol State of Origin clash on June 24. The 24-player NSW squad will feature 12 Dragons, with a selection of Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels players filling in the other 12 spots. Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder has included 15-players from the 2021 squad, including Dragons players, Kenzie Apps (2021 NSW captain), Keeley Davis, Quincy Dodd and Holli Wheeler. St George's Teagan Berry and Jamie Chapman have moved up from the Under 19's squad that played as a curtain raiser to the seniors last year. While, Dragons star and Dally M medal co-winner Emma Tonegato - who is yet to sign with a Harvey Norman NSW Premiership club, but is expected to do so soon. Also among the fresh faces of the squad are St George's Shaylee Bent, Taliah Fuimaono, Talei Holmes, Rachael Pearson and Renne Targett. The Sky Blues will be looking to reclaim the shield from Queensland at Canberra's GIO Stadium The naming of the squad comes a week after Queensland announced its extended group, and will allow both states to prepare and manage their players during the state competitions, which for NSW kicks off this weekend. Hilder said the squad had been chosen as a reward for all the players who performed well in the NRLW. "I'm looking forward to working with all the players when the final team is chosen next month," she said. A NSWRL City-Country fixture on May 14 will be played prior to Hilder's trimming of the squad that will travel down to Canberra. Hilder said that there would still be an opportunity for other players to be selected for the squad based on their performances in the NSW Women's Premiership and the City-Country match.

