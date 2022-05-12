The easy way to travel in luxury

Silver Service delivers a reliable way to get you where you need to be in style and comfort. Picture: Supplied

This is branded content.



When you need someone to take you from A to B, there are a number of things you want from your ride. Like knowing they'll turn up when they say they will, knowing you're in safe hands and travelling in a well-maintained vehicle, and knowing your ride is clean and reliable. And why stop at that? If you're paying for a ride, you want to make sure it's a seriously nice one.

Looking for a way to travel with an added dose of luxury on your next journey? Here's how to find it-and at the click of a button.

Find a ride, but make it luxe

Let's be honest, all of us enjoy nice things now and again, and getting a ride somewhere should be a pleasant part of your day; not something you dread. Enter Silver Service.

They offer premium door-to-door rides 24/7 with experienced drivers, all in roomy, luxurious sedans. Their team of friendly drivers know the local streets like the back of their hands, so all that's left for you to do is sit back and enjoy the ride.

Bookings at your fingertips

Let's be honest, when most of us want to book a ride, we just want to be able to click a few buttons and know that there's someone on the way to get us-and soon. The Silver Service app does exactly that. Just by downloading the app to your smartphone, fast, one-tap bookings are at your fingertips. It also gives you a price guarantee every time you ride, with no surge pricing ever, and all payment is done easily through the app, so you don't have to even think about it.

Ever wanted to feel like you have your own personal driver? With the Silver Service app you can also save your preferred drivers and book them for future trips. You can even choose the type of car you want. Talk about fancy.



With Silver Service you can choose your preferred driver and even the type of car you want. Picture: Supplied

In safe hands

Even though we all do it regularly these days, we all remember back to when we were young and our parents told us never to get into cars with strangers. Even though their team is made up of highly-skilled and reliable drivers, Silver Service also does everything to ensure all of their passengers feel completely in safe hands. All cars have security cameras operating at all times so you can rest assured your trip is a safe one. And via the app, you can share your trip with family and friends so they know exactly where you are, and when to expect you at your destination.

Get to the airport in style

Nothing makes the start of a trip worse than a stressful journey to the airport. Particularly those early morning flights where your pre-booked ride never actually shows up, and your departure time is looming terrifyingly closer. Or even at the other end of your trip, when you're finally off the plane and have managed to wrangle your bag from baggage claim - you just want to relax knowing you've got a reliable and peaceful way to get back home.

Silver Service cabs offer airport transfers that take the hassle out of travelling. Whether you're arriving or departing, it's one way to make sure your trip starts or ends in style.

Premium deliveries for anyone, or anything

Sometimes it's not someone who needs a lift, but something. Parcel deliveries these days can be expensive, not to mention hampered by countless delays. When you really need to get something to someone locally, sending it via traditional means can often leave you wondering why you didn't just take it there yourself in the first place.

For those instances, there is a way to send your parcel quickly and reliably, in a cost-effective way. Silver Service offers parcel delivery, allows you to send your parcel locally from door to door. As long as your parcel fits in the car, they can deliver it, and best of all, they'll pick it up within ten minutes. Their trained drivers look after the parcels with all the care that they would their human passengers, and you can use GPS tracking to follow your parcel's journey so you know exactly where it is, and when it arrives.

This is branded content.