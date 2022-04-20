latest-news, Josh Frydenberg, Sutherland Shire, Tynan Motos, Jenny Ware

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has made a brief visit to Sutherland Shire, addressing a group of small business owners. Mr Frydenberg also met recently endorsed Liberal Party candidate for Hughes Jenny Ware at the function at Tynan Motors, Sutherland on Tuesday evening. The Leader, which was not advised in advance, was informed Mr Frydenberg told about 20 business owners it was "no accident the Australian economy was outperforming all major advanced economies with the IMF upgrading the outlook for the Australian economy, while in contrast downgrading the outlook for the global economy, in the face of this once in a century pandemic, war in Europe and floods at home." "We threw the kitchen sink at it. We did everything possible to stem job losses and provide you, as businesses, with the confidence to keep going," the Treasurer reportedly said. "JobKeeper saved 700,000 jobs and 99 per cent of the recipients were small businesses and not-for-profits." Tynan Motors director Madeline Tyan said, with 350 employees, the company was grateful to the government for "helping us keep our doors open". Ms Ware said the Treasurer had delivered "an important message". "The decisions that were made in Canberra on our behalf have had a direct impact on more than 11,000 businesses in Hughes," she said. Mr Frydenberg reportedly said the government had taken about 1000 decisions to get the economy to where it was today and outlined measures that were helping small business. "For every hundred dollars a small business spends on training their employees, they will get a $120 tax deduction. "We are also backing small businesses that are embracing the digital revolution. "For every hundred dollars these small businesses spend on digital technologies like cloud computing, eInvoicing, cyber security and web design will see them get a $120 tax deduction. "We want shire businesses to get ahead. The tax rate for small businesses is now at its lowest rate in over 50 years, at just 25 cents in the dollar." Mr Frydenberg reportedly said Australians had a clear choice when it came to the election. "With the unemployment rate at 4 per cent, the equal lowest level in 48 years, Australians can be confident about their future. "There are now 400,000 more Australians in work than prior to the pandemic. We have a plan for the future, which I outlined in the budget just a few weeks ago,."

