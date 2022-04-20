Labor's candidate for Banks, Zhi Soon wants to be a voice for his community

latest-news,

"I want everyone to have the same opportunites that I had growing up," says Labor's candidate for the Federal seat of Banks, Zhi Soon. Zhi was born in Malaysia and came with his family to Australia in 1989 when he was aged three-years. Now aged 36, he has graduated from the Australian National University with a Bachelor of Law and Arts, was named Young Australiain of the Year for the ACT, was as a diplomat in Afghanistan and worked in formulating eduction policy. Zhi lived in Hurstville and Revesby and he now lives in Padstow. He went to school at Revesby Public School, Picnic Point Primary and Hurlstone Agricultural High before studying at the Australian National University in Canberra. "This is the area that raised me,' Zhi said. "I want to give a really strong voice to the community I grew up in." Following university, he took a job in the Prime Minister's office during the Rudd administration, working in media relations. Transferring to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as a foreign and trade policy officer he worked in Kabul in 2011 and 2021. Returning to Australia he worked at the NSW Department of the Premier and Cabinet setting up the Behavioural Insights Unit which uses behavioural economics to make public policy more reflective of human behaviour. He was appointed to the NSW Board of Studies and the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership. Zhi said his priorities are more affordable and high quality early childhood education, strengthening Medicare, and ensuring aged care is property funded. "I want to make sure we have a high quality education system which is more accessible, particularly with early childhood education," he said. "I want to make sure we have a well-structured and funded health care system. We must make sure that health care remains accessible. "Reforming the aged care sector is important, whether making sure there are trained health professionals on site, the quality of the food, or making sure we have a well supported health force." A Federal Integrity Commission is another important issue. "People want to make sure the government is accountable. Decision-making should be based on need, consultation and transparency," he said. "It's about making sure people are heard." "The strong feedback I am getting from people in the community is that there is a lot of frustration with the Liberal-National Coalition, particularly with Prime Minister Scott Morrison. I feel that there is a mood for a change."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/92dbae58-aaa7-41ba-a324-fdec212b6c44.png/r0_92_684_478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg