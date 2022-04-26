This is just like a house in Sans Souci

latest-news, property for sale, Sans Souci, real estate, PRD Ramsgate Beach, upsize or donwsize, villa for sale, inspect now, auction

House of the Week Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2 This tidy two-bedroom residence is a great way to upgrade from an apartment, downsize from a house or simply a terrific investment. It features a practical single-level layout, fresh interiors and a private rear courtyard that go together to make a value-packed property package plus there is potential to further improve if desired. Positioned at the front of this beautiful complex of only five villas with your own private driveway and no common walls for great privacy. With a spacious lounge and dining room, as well as a neat and tidy eat-in kitchen, there are three large bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes as well as an original bathroom and separate toilet. Other features of this home include a reverse cycle air conditioner in the living/dining space with polished timber floors. Enjoy the north-west aspect and relax in the low maintenance paved backyard that is perfect for entertaining. A remote control garage plus car space outside the garage completes the picture. A smart and affordable home in a premium Sans Souci Street. Only minutes' drive to the RSL Club, restaurants, shops, doctors, dentists, parks, schools and sandy shores of Botany Bay. Just about 15 minutes' drive to Sydney airport and buses to Sydney CBD. Ready to move in with scope to upgrade to add extra value. The total size is 149sqm (approx.) with the strata about $750 per quarter. Potential rent could be $600 - $650 per week.

