The Peakhurst Return and Earn Centre has received almost 2.5 million eligible containers in its first year of operation. And the Georges River community overall has returned more than 65 million drink containers for recycling through Return and Earn since it launched in December 2017, Oatley MP Mark Coure said. The Peakhurst Return and Earn Centre has six reverse vending machines in an air- conditioned indoor facility and is one of 10 return points in the Georges River. "Return and Earn Centres like Peakhurst are the latest return point innovation for Return and Earn, making it easy and convenient to return your eligible bottles and cans whatever the weather," Mr Coure said. Return and Earn has become an increasingly important fundraising channel. More than $30 million has been raised for community groups and charities via donations and return point hosting fees since the scheme launched. Anyone using a Return and Earn machine in the Georges River area can donate some or all of their refund to Project Youth which supports young people aged 12-24 across Sutherland Shire, Georges River and Bayside. Its programs focus on housing and homelessness, education and training, and early intervention to help vulnerable youth achieve their potential and thrive. The Peakhurst Return and Earn Centre is located at 139 Boundary Road, Peakhurst and is open from 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 6pm on Sunday. More than 7 billion drink containers have now been returned for recycling through Return and Earn's network of 620+ return points across NSW since the scheme launched in 2017, resulting in over $700 million in refunds back in the hands of the community. For more information on Return and Earn visit: www.returnandearn.org.au.

Peakhurst recycling plant earns its keep