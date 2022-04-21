latest-news, nsw ambulance, australian paramedics association nsw

Paramedics have escalated industrial action with a month of work bans starting on Thursday, with the aim of securing state budget commitments to improve pay and resourcing. A new member survey reveals that the majority of staff are routinely missing breaks, working overtime, and finishing too fatigued to drive home safely. From April 21 until May 18, paramedics across NSW will refuse to undertake 'staff movements' - a practice in which staff are re-assigned from their designated station once on shift. For 24 hours every Monday, the union will also implement a ban on 'R6' and 'R7' jobs - refusing to undertake non-urgent patient transfers from hospitals after routine or post-treatment discharges. The escalation comes after the association said the government failed to act on the union's core demands of a wage increase, 1500 additional paramedics, and meaningful investment in referral networks and specialist paramedic programs. The Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) says current conditions are dangerous and unsustainable. APA (NSW) Assistant Secretary Alan O'Riordan said this was a "fight for a better service and for the community." "Our demands aren't going to go away. It's our job to give patients the best care that we can, and right now that care is being compromised by the crisis in resourcing," he said. "We are deeply disappointed. We're pushing through heightened risk, excessive workload, continuous exhaustion, and the worst morale in living memory. "If the government fails to meaningfully invest in a safer, fairer workplace, they'll be staring down the barrel of a mass exodus of highly skilled and qualified workers....we need a light at the end of the tunnel." In 2020-21 the NSW Government invested more than $1 billion in NSW Ambulance, including $27 million for 180 new staff, the third tranche of the 2018 commitment to recruit 750 more paramedic and control centre staff over four years. In June 2021, it announced a wage increase of up to 2.5 per cent in response to NSW's economic rebound from COVID-19.

