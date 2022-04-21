Funding push for lung cancer specialist nurses

latest-news, the lung foundation australia, lung cancer australia

Lung Foundation Australia is urging the Federal Government to commit more money into lung cancer, as it "falls behind" in funding compared to investments in less deadly cancers, the foundation says. Lung cancer is the nation's leading cause of cancer death. More than 13,000 Australians are diagnosed each year. In South Eastern Sydney Local Health District, about 400 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year. The foundation says that $900,000 has been invested into specialist lung cancer nursing support since 2019, compared to $146 million in less life-threatening breast and prostate cancers. It is calling on the government to invest $15.4 million per year in the next three years to fund 100 specialist nurses. Dr Nicole Rankin says specialist nurses play a vital role in coordinating and optimising care and supporting patients. "Lung cancer nurses not only significantly improve the quality of life of people living with lung cancer by providing clinical, social and emotional support, they will ultimately aid in improving health outcomes," Dr Rankin said. Lung Foundation Australia CEO Mark Brooke says the inequity in lung cancer investment is a "clear failure." "It is not about taking funding from other cancers as that funding is improving the outcomes and support for those patients, but we need to see equity," he said. The NSW Government invested $14 million on tobacco control programs in 2020-21. In March 2021, it also announced an extension of medication Opdivo and Yervoy on the PBS to benefit patients with stage 4 lung cancer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/35ab5449-2d05-4e6f-b8f7-6583063a7ad9.jpg/r0_3_1195_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg