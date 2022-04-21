latest-news, flu 2022

More children are getting the flu compared with those from two years ago, which has prompted NSW Health to push for a greater uptake of jabs for the young ones. There is particular concern for children under two years of age, who haven't lived through a typical flu season. Children under five are among the high risk groups of severe illness from influenza. Acting Executive Director, Health Protection NSW, Vicky Sheppeard says young children are now making up a higher proportion of flu cases. "Almost two in 10 flu notifications (17 per cent) in March were kids aged under five, compared with one in 10 (10 per cent) for the same period in 2019," Dr Sheppeard said. "With international borders reopening, increased social mixing and lower exposure to influenza over the past two years, more people of all ages will be at risk of influenza than in the past two years, when COVID-19 safeguard measures offered us greater protection. "This year there is particular concern for those young children aged two and under, who have never lived through a flu season or gained any immunity to the virus. We have plenty of vaccine supply available across NSW." Parents of children aged six months to under five years are urged to book their child in for a free flu vaccine with their GP. While no influenza vaccines are licenced for use in children less than six months of age, vaccination during pregnancy does provide protection to infants in the early months of life. "Women can get the flu shot at any time during pregnancy. It takes at least two weeks to make antibodies after getting a flu vaccine and those antibodies are passed on to the baby, offering a newborn protection against influenza," Dr Sheppeard said. Vaccinations are also available through pharmacies for everyone aged 10 and older.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/9d8f17cd-3d9b-419d-9cb0-4682a618903a.jpg/r1_0_619_349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg