Fears changes to basement planning controls will undermine smaller businesses

Business leaders fear proposed changes to planning controls in Georges River to allow increased basement development for clubs, shops, entertainment and recreational facilities will undermine the financial viability of smaller, independent operators. The changes outlined in its Draft Activating Our Centres Policy are necessary to provide essential services to meeting 2036 population targets, a council report stated. Under the policy, "community facilities, specialised retail premises, shops, registered clubs, entertainment facilities or indoor recreational facilities" - described as employment space - in the basement of developments will be seen as "excluded floor space: - that is, floor space that is not included in the gross floor area of deveopments. The new controls would apply in Hurstville City Centre, Kogarah Town Centre, Beverly Hills, Kingsgrove, Mortdale, Oatley West, Penshurst, Ramsgate, Riverwood and South Hurstville. But businesses say the changes are a way for allowing developers to gain bonus underground commercial floor space than would otherwise be allowed under planning controls. The council's analysis shows tha an additional 187,450 square-metres of employment floor space will be needed in the LGA by 2036 - an increase on 24 per cent on the existing 793,545sqm. Supabarn Supermarkets chief executive .Theo Koundouris said if the change is approved, developers in these areas would not have to count underground development in floor space ratios which are designed to restrain excessive developmen. The proposal could have a devastating impact on his businesses at Sans Souci and Gymea, and leave local residents with even worse traffic, and more noise and vibration disturbances from the underground construction sites, he said. "We are part of the community, and we play by the planning rules, and the idea that someone around the corner can put a giant supermarket in a hole under a nearby building is just devastating," Mr Koundouris said. "Is this really the Sydney we want - where big retailers can put shops as large as they want, underground and be exempt from the normal planning rules? "At a time when most independent businesses are recovering from the effects of COVID-19 this proposal which allows an ad hoc approach to retail planning couldn't have come at a worse time." Mr Koundouris said as well as affecting business it would be terrible news for local residents because it is going to encourage overdevelopment and cause more traffic and noise in these areas. Joseph Romeo, director of the Romeo Group and owner of the Mortdale IGA, said the planning proposal presents a significant threat to smaller business operators. "What this could be is a bonanza for the big guys and devastating for smaller community shops," Mr Romeo said. "Not to mention the noise and traffic impacts to local shops and communities from years of subterranean mining so that they can fit in a bigger, underground mega market or liquor barn. "This is the thin edge of the wedge and if this is allowed to happen in Georges River, it can happen all over Sydney." Last month, Georges River Councillor Elise Borg moved to defer the Public Exhibition of the policy proposal until new population data was provided. "The concerns I have with this policy is that we are giving the green light to development that would lead to a much greater intensity of use in our local centres than I think the community would expect or accept. I believe it will lead to greater traffic levels in our local centres and higher demand on parking. "In regards to population, comments from the Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenburg recently were that 'net overseas migration remains well below historical levels and that migration levels will take years to return to pre-pandemic levels." Cr Borg added, "I believe Council would be wise to review and assess post-COVID population data before making a decision on this policy."

