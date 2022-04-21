latest-news,

A new book tells the story of the local residents who have fought over decades to protect the Georges River and its ecosystem against encroaching development and other threats. Georges River Blues: Swamps, Mangroves and Resident Action, 1945-1980 is the work of Professor Heather Goodall, who previously wrote the celebrated Rivers and Resilience, which traces the history of Aboriginal people along Georges River. Professor Goodall's new book will be launched at Hazelhurst Regional Gallery and Arts Centre on Sunday April 24. It is a free event, everyone is welcome, but registration is recommended. The launch has been organised by Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society, Sutherland Shire Environment Centre and the Georges Riverkeeper. Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society President Kim Wagstaff said, "The book is a fascinating insight to the people who have come before us and the campaigns they have fought to save our Georges River local natural areas from pollution and destruction. "We can learn a lot about their passion for nature and the strategies employed in fighting these battles: self-education; community awareness raising of the intrinsic value of the mangroves, bushland and waterways; building support bases and lobbying politicians at all levels of government. "Regrettably Oatley Flora and Fauna is still fighting similar battles to stop over-development of the foreshore and bushland open space, including the one to save the 2.5 ha property 'Glenlee'." Speakers at the launch will include Chris Gambian from the Nature Conservation Council, and Rob Dixon from Georges Riverkeeper. Georges Riverkeeper is one of Australia's longest serving catchment management groups, and works with eight member councils who are jointly responsible for managing the health of the river. Georges Riverkeeper Program Manager Beth Salt said Professor Goodall's book "masterfully paints the history of local activism in protecting these valuable ecosystems from being further degraded". "Georges Riverkeeper, now in its 42nd year also stemmed from the likeminded activism of individuals, and we are indebted to those who have stood up for the river for so many years," she said. "Mangroves play such a vital role in maintaining the estuary ecosystem; they provide nursery areas for fish, offer shoreline protection and capture fine sediment making the waters clearer. It's such a shame that they were portrayed in such a poor light for so many decades." "While legislation now protects mangrove forests from being reclaimed and turned into sports fields and houses, they may still come under threat from the impacts of climate change. In the future, the lessons from past activism may need to be relied on again to ensure these communities have somewhere to retreat as sea levels rise." Other speakers at the launch include Dr Bob Haworth who grew up in Lime Kiln Bay, and will talk about what it was like there in the 1940s and 50s. Former Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society President Julian Sheen will act as MC. Sutherland Shire Environment Centre spokeswoman Catherine Reynolds said, "This book is insightful and beautifully written. We're delighted to be hosting this launch at Hazelhurst." "Many people don't realise what we owe to local campaigners from past decades," Dr Reynolds said. "Everyday local people put tremendous spirit and effort into advocating for the environment. Remembering their efforts is important." "The pollution event at Kurnell this month shows protected ecosystems like Towra Point which these campaigners fought to protect are still subject to threats. We hope people today find inspiration from what was achieved in the past." Professor Goodall said, "I'm thrilled to have a chance to present the book to the people in the area where it all happened." "The role played by everyday campaigners has been overlooked in the major histories of the Australian conservation movement, and it is time they were better recognised. These are people who laid the foundation for today's widespread urban environmental consciousness." The launch event starts informally from 12.30pm in Hazelhurst Cafe. At 2pm the talks will begin in the Theatre. The launch event is free. All are welcome, however seating is limited and registering is recommended. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/book-launch-georges-river-blues-swamps-mangroves-and-resident-action-tickets-294135245437

