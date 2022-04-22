latest-news, emily elizabeth what i will see on anzac day

It was only natural that the daughter of a Vietnam serviceman and sister of an Afghanistan veteran would launch her wartime story. A decade-long passion project has come to fruition for first-time author Emily Elizabeth, who has published a book that aims to teach children about Anzac Day. Inspired by her family's dedicated service, the former early childhood teacher from Barden Ridge wanted to share the journey she lived, with the next generation. The book 'What Will I See On Anzac Day' is exactly what the title suggests. It is designed to give preschool-aged children a basic understanding of a significant event. Written by Ms Small and illustrated by a serving member, Natasha Silver, it's a colourful depiction that strives to be didactic in a simple way that child under five years of age could understand. The book was written specifically for early childhood educators and families. It was created to be age appropriate because of its repetitive lines - 'I will see people marching, flags waving, uniforms, medals, and flowers. I will hear a bugle playing. There will also be times when I hear nothing.' Ms Small, who previously worked for Sutherland Shire Children's Services, saw a need for better Anzac Day conversations. "There were a lot of educators who didn't have confidence to talk about Anzac Day because they were worried about it being challenging," she said. "So they would avoid it altogether, or they would get the kids to do some quick flower poppy craft and leave it at that. "A three-year-old doesn't t need to know about Turkey or Gallipoli. War, violence, comes later in the school curriculum. But this is a conversation starter." Ms Small, who also specialises in inclusive education, says a vital part of the book is challenging bias and showing diversity. "A focus is to change the perception often given by the word 'veteran'," she said. "Veterans can be all different ages and abilities. Serving members come from various cultural backgrounds and genders in the Australian Defence Force. People hear 'veteran' and they think of an 80-year-old man. But many forget that there are young veterans. We have 20-year-old veterans from Afghanistan. My brother was one of them." Ms Small is on the board of an early childhood defence pilot program with the University of New England. She is involved in the research team that aims to examine the effects of military service on young children. The author also works in well-being and mental health for the Department of Education. She said educators should also strive to identify children of military backgrounds. "We had challenges in our family from my father's service, with inter-generational trauma," she said. "Growing up and having my teachers recognise that made a big difference." The book is being distributed to a nursing home to help veterans with dementia. It is available online, at The Australian War Memorial in Canberra, and Miranda RSL has some in stock.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/5aee6cee-882d-41fc-a22e-86c2affd667e.jpg/r0_224_1440_1038_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg