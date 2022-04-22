latest-news,

Craig Kelly says standing for the Senate may have given him a better chance to stay in Parliament, but he decided "to stay and fight" to retain the seat of Hughes. The renegade MP's name will be among those read out at the declaration of candidates by the returning officer at midday today (Friday). A draw for positions on the ballot paper will follow. Mr Kelly quit the Liberal Party in February 2021 to become an independent and six months later announced he was joining Clive Palmer's United Australia Party (UAP), which he said would become "a major political force". As his national profile grew, particularly through his involvement in anti-lockdown protests, there was speculation Mr Kelly might stand for the Senate, rather than recontest Hughes as a UAP candidate. "There was some thought that I would go for the Senate, that was discussed and floated," Mr Kelly told the Leader yesterday. "But, I thought 'this is my home, I will stay and fight'. I believe I have stood up for what I believe in "The Senate might have been an easier path to stay in Parliament but it's not about me. There are another 150 [UAP] candidates around the country to consider. We want to give it our best shot. "I know it's going to be a hard fight in Hughes. Maybe that's the pugilist in me." Mr Kelly said he had begun campaigning this week at railway stations in the electorate. "Surprisingly, I am getting a better response that I did as a Liberal." Mr Kelly said as the leader of the UAP candidates, he would also campaign in other electorates. "It means I will have to work twice as hard," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/43a6a4af-b5f0-4227-bba2-5b4e21f0c7f7.JPG/r7_36_3255_1871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg