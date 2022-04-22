latest-news,

No one saw it coming when a stunning first-half performance by Cronulla freight train Siosifa Talakai set up a 34-22 defeat of a Manly side at PointsBet Stadium on Thursday night. Normally a bogey side for the Sharks, the Sea Eagles had the worst possible start to the match when captain Daly Cherry-Evans knocked on from the opening kick-off and Cronulla centre Talakai scored in the second minute. Talakai was virtually unstoppable in the first half as he scored two tries and laid on three others in one of the best 40 minute display by any player this season. The Sharks raced to a 32-0 half-time lead,however, the Sea Eagles staged a spirited second half comeback despite an horrendous injury toll, which saw Des Hasler's men reduced to just one player on the bench. The match was played into a strong southerly and the only points scored by the team running into the wind was a late Nicho Hynes penalty goal. Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said even he didn't see that first half coming because they were coming off a five-day turnaround. "You barely train with such a short turnaround so it's usually a scrappy affair and you have to dig in a bit and then we just executed at that level and I was also feeling a bit uncomfortable about our physical presence. "The skill execution was very high level but I didn't think we were as physical as we needed to be. But I'm really happy on the back of a five-day turnaround to have a victory like that." An auction of the match worn and signed Sharks Anzac Jerseys from the game against Manly will now take place, with all funds going towards supporting former Sharks player Nathan Stapleton and his family. The Sharks are throwing their support behind Stapleton who recently suffered a serious spinal injury while playing Rugby for the country town of Boorowa. Nathan fractured his neck and injured his spinal cord, requiring significant medical assistance. Through an incredible effort from members of each club, Nathan was given first aid until paramedics could arrive. Nathan has begun his recovery at hospital in Sydney, and whilst he shows improvement each day the extent of his injuries and long-term impact remains unclear. You can go to the link on the Sharks website, make a bid and support a former Shark in his time of need. The Sharks now travel to Brisbane to take on the Broncos next Thursday night holding the Steve Rogers Cup for another year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/9fe09d3c-9f5c-425d-ba34-9a886e1367ff.jpg/r0_277_5315_3280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg