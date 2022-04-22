latest-news, sutherland fatal crash 2022

A 21-year-old Illawong man will face court charged over a fatal crash at Sutherland. At about 4.14am on April 18, Sutherland Traffic and Highway Patrol police tried to stop a Ford Falcon. The driver did not comply. Police terminated a pursuit within seconds because of the man's manner of driving. He continued into Rawson Avenue and struck a power pole. One of the passengers, a male, 17, died at the scene. The driver and a second passenger, both aged 21, were taken to St George Hospital where they had surgery. Following investigation inquiries, the driver was charged on April 21 with seven offences including aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm - escaping pursuit, speeding more than 45 km/hr over the limit, negligent driving and driving on a licence that has expired two years ago. The man was refused bail and the matter will be heard at Sutherland Local Court on April 22. The investigation regarding the critical incident continues under Strike Force Cusps and will be subject to an independent review.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/eba95301-f3e6-497e-952c-28e1ec30c503.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Driver charged after fatal crash at Sutherland