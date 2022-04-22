Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Full Anzac Day services are back

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

Anzac Day is the most important civic day on the Australian calendar. Its commemoration is a long-standing tradition, marking the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australians and New Zealanders in the First World War. It gives us all the chance to pay tribute to all members and veterans of the Australian Defence Force who've followed in the Anzacs' footsteps - army, navy and air force personnel - for their service and sacrifice. Over 100,000 Australians have died at war, with over 200,000 wounded and over 30,000 taken as prisoners of war. 2022 is the first year since the Australian Defence Force's withdrawal from Afghanistan. It's also the first time in three years that veterans can reconnect with mates to attend their annual reunions free of restrictions. Full-scale Anzac Day commemorative services will return to normal this year, including local events like those organised by the Cronulla, Caringbah and Miranda RSL sub-branches. This year's commemorative events will be a moving and significant occasion for veterans who've missed out marching or attending a reunion over the last few years due to COVID restrictions. For the first time, two-up will be allowed at clubs and pubs across all three days of the Anzac Day long weekend, letting people come together to enjoy the Anzac spirit while paying respect to veterans past and present. Whether attending one of our local Anzac Day events, or heading to city for the Dawn Service in Martin Place or the Sydney CBD March, all veterans, their families and their friends can travel on any mode of public transport for free. I encourage everyone to take a moment this Anzac Day to pay tribute to the men and women in our defence forces for their service and sacrifice; those who are serving, those who've served and those who are no longer with us. Lest We Forget.

