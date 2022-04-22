latest-news,

After twice being withdrawn due to COVID, therapy dogs are back at Sutherland and eight other courthouses in NSW. Attorney-General Mark Speakman announced their return of the "loveable labradors" in the Canine Court Companion Program at Sutherland Courthouse on Friday. The program was suspended at the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. It returned a year later, but was suspended a second time when the Omicron variant of COVID took hold. Therapy dogs and their handlers attend selected courthouses up to four days each week, offering support in publicly accessible areas. Police and court staff can also make special requests for the teams to assist people who are especially anxious. Mr Speakman said an evaluation of the program has shown the dogs had a calming and uplifting effect on victims of crime, as well as court professionals and volunteers, support networks, and the family and friends of people attending court. Therapy dogs receive up to two years of intensive training with Guide Dogs NSW/ACT. Chief executive of the organisation Dale Cleaver said, "Having a beautiful dog around for a pat and a chat can calm people who are feeling nervous about coming to court, particularly young children," he said. "We're thrilled that our Therapy Dog teams are back at work in courthouses across the state, bringing comfort and companionship to court users."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/c022b0a9-948e-4828-9df3-832ac0cdd843.jpg/r8_165_2739_1708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg