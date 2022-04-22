latest-news,

Independent candidate Linda Seymour's prospects in Hughes have been dealt a hefty blow, with another candidate with the same surname also nominating and gaining a higher position on the ballot paper. Narelle Seymour, representing One Nation, is in number five position, while Linda Seymour is placed number six. The situation has the potential to confuse voters. "I was pretty shocked to see there is another Seymour standing and someone I have never heard of before," Linda Seymour said at the declaration of candidates and ballot paper draw on Friday. "I am going to have to be very very clear that we have no relationship at all and this is just a coincidence." Ms Seymour said of the ballot paper positions, "I am here for a really robust democracy, so I really hope a number on a ballot paper doesn't determine an electoral outcome. "It just means I have to work very hard for people to know who I am and what I stand for." The Liberal Party finally won a trick after months of turmoil over its choice of candidate, gaining the top position on the ballot paper. The candidates in ballot paper order are: Sitting MP Craig Kelly, who is representing United Australia Party, said he was not concerned at his position on the ballot paper. "The so called 'donkey vote' has got smaller and smaller over the years," he said. "This election, people will be paying a lot of attention to who they are going to vote for, so I don't think it matters much where you are placed." Independent Georgia Steele said she was "fine" with her number three spot. "It's out of your control," she said. "I wish all the other candidates well. "I found the whole process quite exciting. It was really great to see democracy in action." Linda Seymour said, "It's an honour to be here and to see democracy in action". Labor candidate Riley Campbell was not unhappy being placed last as it will be easy to designate on how-to-vote cards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/2e8bcf73-a85a-4800-9126-bf95c0822c18.JPG/r464_385_3177_1918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg