Homelessness in Hurstville focus for Salvos in 2022 Red Shield Appeal

The Salvation Army Hurstville Corps is calling for at least 80 volunteers to help in the 2022 Red Shield Appeal door-knock on Sunday May 28. The Hurstville Salvos held their Red Shield Appeal launch today to raise community awareness, particularly in the local Chinese community. This year's theme for the Red Shield Appeal across Australia is the problem of domestic violence. For the Hurstville community the problems of homelessness and COVID emergency relief also loom large. "Domestic violence is not a problem in the Chinese community," Salvation Army Hurstville Corps' Lt Beth Shao said. "But the local Chinese community have noticed the problem of homelessness in Hurstville. "We recently had a young couple come into our Hurstville branch who were homeless. "We said we could send them a food parcel but they said they had no address to send it too as they lived in a car. We offered them a meal and a place to shower." Major Sherrie Nicol said the Hurstville Corps knows of about 20 to 30 homeless people living on the streets of Hurstville. "But there could be more as they hide when approached," she said. "These are people of all ages. People are living in their car because they can no longer afford the rent or have lost their job due to COVID." The Hurstville Corps hopes to raise about $50,000 in this year's Red Shield Appeal to assist in their support services. "We're so grateful to the Hurstville community who have always rallied together and supported the Red Shield Appeal year-on-year. This year is no different. We need the help of community members more than ever as we continue to support those who have felt the devastating impacts of the past couple years", Major Nicol said. "Last year, through Hurstville's generous support during the Red Shield Appeal, we were able to continue supporting our community through emergency food assistance, clothing and meal resources for domestic violence victims, student visa holders and people experiencing homelessness. We offered a free monthly two-course meal, financial counselling, and more. "Along with the Salvation Army's focus on Family and Domestic Violence, money raised locally this year will also help enable greater support for the needs of children in DV situations. "In Hurstville Salvos, Kids Music - a music program for parents/caregivers and their children (0 - 5 years), and SAGALA - a life skills program for primary school children, are available to help support the families as well as an opportunity to build friendships in this safe and caring environment." To get involved, contact Hurstville Salvos on 9570 2617 or email at hurstvillesalvos@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/992d7711-da98-43c3-9386-54e2fd44b52f.jpg/r0_436_3000_2131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg