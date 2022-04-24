Weekly Wrap: Seeing is believing

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, Let me start by saying, it is definitely not my place to try to persuade anyone how they should think or what they should believe. Fact is, I am a firm believer and supporter of your right to both personal opinion and belief (so long as it does not harm others). And above all, I take seriously the privilege I am afforded by having a platform, such as this, at my disposal that may influence. That being said, it would be remiss of me to not utilise such a space from time to time to share information I genuinely feel may be of benefit to at least some of my readers. Over the past couple of years I have watched from the sidelines the debate over COVID vaccinations. While being triple-vaccinated myself, I understand the trepidation felt by those who have made the decision to not step forward and have the shots. That is their right ... and personally, I wish no ill will toward them. As the vaccinated masses are finding, COVID is still extremely catchable ... it is easy to point the finger at the "anti-vaxxers" as the spreaders. Easy, but irresponsible. We were told long ago that the day was going to come where we were going to have to "live with COVID". It was the inevitable trade-off for life returning to some sort of normality. We were also told by many a learned professional, that it was highly likely, there would come a point where most of us will have had a bout of COVID. The three-shot vaccination process was to be the shield to keep the masses from the emergency wards. The choice to take up the shield was our own. After two years of not knowing anyone who had contracted the virus, a steady flow of friends and family started to declare their positive status. In each case, they likened the illness to a "full on cold", which thankfully, seemed to go as quickly as it arrived. Each were vaccinated. Last week, COVID became extremely real for me, with both of my parents recording positive results. Again, thankfully, their dose seemed incredibly mild, and yes, they are both triple vaccinated. My father, it should be noted, is 70 and suffers from the autoimmune illness myasthenia gravis, which puts him in a category of concern. I am thankful he took heed of the vaccination advice and I hate to think of what would have happened if he were in that first wave of unfortunate virus victims. It seems we really are learning to live with this thing and I've got to be honest, I'm actually feeling a little better getting back to normal knowing the choice to vaccinate seems to have been the right one. Again, it is not my place to try and persuade the non-believers, but sometimes seeing really should lead to believing. Anyway, that's enough of that. In local news this week, the candidates have been confirmed and know their places on the ballot for the coming Federal election. After pondering his potential switch to the Senate, MP Craig Kelly has confirmed his intention to recontest Hughes. The Salvos are back out and about on their annual Red Shield Appeal. After twice being withdrawn due to COVID, therapy dogs are back at Sutherland and eight other courthouses in NSW. And the community sad farewell to Oatley identity Rafael 'Rafe' Kowron, remembered as one of the founders of the Oatley Flora and Fauna Society. As always, for more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Editor.