Candidate ballot draw: Federal election 2022

The sitting members of the Barton and Banks electorates have both drawn the number one spot on the ballot paper for the 2022 federal election. Barton MP, Linda Burney gained top position in a field of five candidates in the ballot draw conducted today at the Australian Electoral Commission offices at Rockdale. The draw to determine the order of the candidates on the ballot paper was overseen by AEC divisional officer Dragica Barac. Two draws were conducted, both by a blind-folded AEC staffer; the first to assign numbers to each candidate and the second to allocate their position on the ballot paper. Each candidate name is assigned a numbered ball which is then drawn by the bind-folded AEC staffer from a rotating wire cage. The candidates for Banks in order of the ballot draw are: Linda Burney, Australian Labor Party. Dimitrios Honos, United Australia Party. Taylor Brooke Vandijk, The Greens. John Goody, Liberals Philip Pollard, Pauline Hansen's One Nation. Barton is considered a safe Labor seat and is held by a margin of 9.4 per cent by Ms Burney, the Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians. For the seat of Banks, the order of candidates in the ballot draw are: David Coleman, Liberals. Elouise Cocker, Liberal-Democratic Party Marika Momircevski, United Australia Party Steve Khouw, (non-affiliated). Malcolm Heffernan, Paul Hanson's One Nation Party. Zhi Soon, Australian Labor Party. Banks is considered a safe Liberal seat, held by a margin of 6.3 per cent by David Coleman, the Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

