Youth charged with sexual assault of girl under 16 at Kogarah Town Centre

A youth, 16, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a girl in public toilets at Kogarah Town Centre after a meeting arranged on social media. The teenager, from Kogarah, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault - victim under the age of 16 years - and aggravated sexual assault. A police statement said, "On Tuesday April 19, officers from St George Police Area Command were called to St George Hospital following reports a teenage girl was injured during an assault. "Police were told the girl had made arrangements with a boy, whom she had met on a social media application in March, to meet up at Kogarah Railway Station. "It's alleged that the boy took her to the public toilets in the town centre, where he sexually and physically assaulted her. "A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic officers. "St George detectives commenced inquiries, before the investigation was referred to detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad. "Following extensive inquiries, detectives executed a search warrant at a home at Kogarah yesterday (Friday), where they seized a number of items relevant to the investigation. "A 16-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station. "He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault - victim under the age of 16 years, aggravated sexual assault - inflict actual bodily harm on victim, choke etc person intend to commit etc indictable offence. "The boy was refused bail and appeared at a children's court, where he was formally refused bail to re-appear on Tuesday June 7." The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect. Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Young teenage girl allegedly assaulted at Kogarah Town Centre after meeting arranged on social media