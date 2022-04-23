latest-news,

Scott Morrison might be the Prime Minister, but he was just another candidate when the draw for positions on the ballot paper for the seat of Cook was conducted on Friday. Five candidates nominated and Mr Morrison was allotted third spot. The full list of candidates in ballot paper order is: Cook includes parts of Sutherland Shire and St George. It extends from Kurnell and Cronulla in the east to Sylvania and Gymea Bay in the west and from Kyle Bay, Monterey and Botany Bay in the north to Dents Creek and Hacking River in the south. Suburbs include Monterey, Beverley Park, Blakehurst, Burraneer, Caringbah, Carss Park, Cronulla, Greenhills Beach, Gymea, Gymea Bay, Kyle Bay, Kurnell, Lilli Pilli, Miranda, Sandringham, Sans Souci, Sylvania, Sylvania Waters, Taren Point and Yowie Bay. Mr Morrison has held the seat since 2007. His current margin in 19 per cent.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/19893e48-c537-46dd-bcd5-1ac0d3ab56c4.jpg/r154_140_773_490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg