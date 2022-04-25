latest-news,

Elouera SLSC picked up most of their gold on the sand with Michael Hanna living up to his potential with a Gold medal performance in the Open beach sprint. They then picked up another gold with a good win in the U/17s girls beach relay,then the Elouera mixed beach relay team came home with a bronze medal. It was a good win for Gold in the u19 board rescue for the Elouera pair of Kai Robinson and Charlie Morris sprinting home in front of the favourite Northcliffe. Swimmer Harry Came and Chris King won Bronze in the open board rescue and the club also won a bronze in the open double Ski. Cronulla SLSc had the smallest number of competitors at the titles but sprinter Ace Haslam went back to back winning gold in the u19 men's sprint. Swimmer Tim Ford won silver in the open mens surf race with his dad Richard a former winner in the team and Jack Robinson and Nathan Breen ran to a silver in the 2km Beach Relay. The club did show their depth when they also made the open male and female Taplin finals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/ea5ec85e-e114-4f95-9e39-a42509e1cf08.JPG/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg