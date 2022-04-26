latest-news, Battle for Hughes, Jenny Ware, Georgia Steele, Linda Seymour, Riley Campbell, Peter Thompson, Climate 200, funding issue

Hughes would normally be considered a safe Liberal seat, but sitting MP Craig Kelly's move to another party and the presence of six new candidates, including two strong independents, has produced an absorbing contest. Liberal candidate Jenny Ware, who was chosen after months of preselection turmoil, said "it would be preferable to have more time, but it is what it is, and I see it as being a sprint rather than a marathon". Ms Ware, a Gymea Bay resident with twin teenage sons and director, legal services and general counsel at Georges River Council, said few voters had raised the preselection issue. "People in Hughes are feeling very disappointed with Mr Kelly and they want to know if I will stay part of the Liberal team," she said. "Those I speak to are concerned about the cost of living and the way forward out of the pandemic. "They want to get their lives back in order and want government out of their lives." Ms Ware is promising to be "an effective advocate" for constituents, in the same way Danna Vale, who had a similar legal background, was from 1996 to 2010. "Danna has been a great support and was one of the first people I spoke to about running for Hughes and is going to do pre-poll for us." The two independents Georgia Steele and Linda Seymour, are both professionals and shire residents, each with two children. They have similar platforms, including climate change action and integrity in politics, but their style and amount of funding are very different. Ms Steele initially planned to stand in the 2021 Sutherland Shire Council election but changed focus when it was delayed by COVID. She launched her campaign in October last year and has developed a high profile with the help of $400,000 war chest, which she says comprises $300,000 in community donations and $100,000 from Simon Holmes a Court's Climate 200 fund. Ms Steele has about 300 volunteers, who have put out about 500 election posters - far more than any other candidate - and advertising includes a giant billboard above a motorway, bus shelters and on radio. "I get recognised - and people come up and talk to me - almost everywhere I go," she said. Ms Steele said there were "absolutely no strings attached" to the Climate 200 funding. "Climate 200 doesn't pick candidates, they watch as candidates launch their campaigns and if they seem to be going well and are professionally run and if values align they reach out and have a chat," she said. "They exist to level the playing field for independents." "We all think changes have to be made to money in politics, but you have to get a seat at the table before you can have a shot at any meaningful change." Ms Steele's policies include "an urgent and orderly transitional transfer to a renewable energy economy to combat climate change, a federal anti-corruption commission and a change in electoral laws to deal with money in politics and the influence it can have". Linda Seymour is offering voters "integrity, democracy and representation". "For me, everything flows from integrity - proper and equitable use of public funds, action on climate change, and I want to see strong political donation reform," she said. "I feel the amount of money coming into politics is having a pervasive effect on political outcomes." Ms Seymour said she had an initial conversation with Climate 200 about seed funding but withdrew "when I discovered their criteria for a good candidate was how much money you had raised". "My view of a good candidate is how much you represent your community, and based on that I didn't pursue it any further and I am proudly mostly self funded with small donations from the community." "My currency is community and acting out for democracy and my great hope is that people see beyond dollars, marketing and advertising and look very carefully at the candidates." The Labor Party candidate is Riley Campbell, 28, a communications and media social media officer with the United Services Union. Retired school teacher Peter Thompson is representing The Greens. Both have been profiled in previous reports. Narelle Seymour, who has the surname as independent candidate Linda Seymour, which is likely to confuse voters, is representing Pauline Hanson's One Nation. RELATED The story behind the two independents in Hughes Kirrawee resident Riley Campbell named Labor candidate for Hughes Hughes independent blow Craig Kelly 'stays and fights' for Hughes Peter Thompson sheds dinosaur suit to stand in Hughes

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/fb4266ec-1d7a-4110-a1fc-edaee865d43b.jpg/r0_176_5280_3159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg